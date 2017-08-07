If Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray leaves soon to run for governor of Ohio — as is widely expected — there are questions about who President Trump could pick to fill the vacancy and whether that choice might delay the enactment of the agency’s arbitration rule.

Cordray’s term expires in July 2018, but if he is going to join the gubernatorial race, he would likely have to leave by fall at the latest. The guessing game for when he might depart has reached such fever pitch that several media outlets chased an erroneous story two weeks ago that Cordray had already submitted his resignation (he hadn’t).