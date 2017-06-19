Print Email Reprints Share

Byline Bancorp in Chicago is planning to raise up to $79 million by going public.

The $2.6 billion-asset company has filed a prospectus to sell about 3.8 million shares of common stock as part of its initial public offering. A pair of investors plans to sell nearly 2 million shares with expected proceeds of $40 million.

