WASHINGTON – While the fate of tax reform is far from certain in Congress, the Republican push to lower the corporate tax rate is already having an impact on banks and other investors in low-income housing tax credits.

President Trump has been talking about a reduction to a 15% corporate rate, a big drop from the current 35% rate. Most industry observers are forecasting Congress will go with a 25% to 28%—and that level is already being priced into account, said Beth Mullen, a national director at CohnReznick, an accounting and tax advisory firm.