The price of bitcoin broke $6,000 in heavy trading on Friday afternoon, setting an all-time high in a year that has been full of them for the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin prices went as high as $6,064 before falling back to slightly below $6,000 by late afternoon, according to Coinbase charts. On Jan. 1, bitcoin was trading at only about $1,000.
