WASHINGTON – Democrats are ramping up the pressure on House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex., to compel Deutsche Bank to release information related to an internal investigation tracing alleged financial ties between Russian nationals and President Trump.
The latest effort includes a letter from the top Democrat on the panel, Rep. Maxine Waters, R-Calif., who notes that Hensarling has the “unilateral authority to compel Deutsche Bank to produce the information we requested through the issuance of a subpoena.”
