WASHINGTON — The National Flood Insurance Program is so deep in debt that not even an "exponential increase" in flood insurance premiums would solve its fiscal problems, according the the top administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees the program.

FEMA deputy associate administrator Roy Wright told a House Financial Services subcommittee Thursday that the agency is now $24.6 billion in debt and is borrowing from the U.S. Treasury to cover the interest payments.