WASHINGTON — President Trump's nominee to be the No. 2 at the Department of Housing and Urban Development faced tough questioning Tuesday as Senate Democrats grilled her on proposals to slash the department's budget.
The administration has called for cutting HUD's funding by $6 billion, or 13%, which has drawn ire from Democrats.
