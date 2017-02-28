Print Email Reprints Share

Regulators ought to make it easier for smaller financial institutions to merge, the CEO of the country's largest bank said Tuesday.

“I think other banks need to merge — there are still too many banks,” Jamie Dimon said, speaking at JPMorgan Chase’s annual investor day in New York. “Part of the solution with small banks is [allowing them] to merge again — as you know, there have been so few [deals], because they’ve been so hard to get done.”

