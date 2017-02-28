Regulators ought to make it easier for smaller financial institutions to merge, the CEO of the country's largest bank said Tuesday.

“I think other banks need to merge — there are still too many banks,” Jamie Dimon said, speaking at JPMorgan Chase’s annual investor day in New York. “Part of the solution with small banks is [allowing them] to merge again — as you know, there have been so few [deals], because they’ve been so hard to get done.”