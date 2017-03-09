Jamie Dimon said President Trump's economic agenda has ignited U.S. business and consumer confidence and he expects at least some of the administration's proposals to be enacted.

"It seems like he's woken up the animal spirits," Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., said Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview in Paris. Confidence has "skyrocketed because it's a growth agenda," Dimon said, adding that he's not overly concerned about the possibility of a correction in equities markets, which have surged since the November election.