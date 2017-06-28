Entegra Financial in Franklin, N.C., has agreed to buy Chattahoochee Bank of Georgia in Gainesville.
The $1.4 billion-asset Entegra said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay $34.9 million in cash and stock for the $197 million-asset Chattahoochee. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, prices Chattahoochee at 140% of its tangible book value.
