Entegra Financial in Franklin, N.C., has agreed to buy Chattahoochee Bank of Georgia in Gainesville.

The $1.4 billion-asset Entegra said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay $34.9 million in cash and stock for the $197 million-asset Chattahoochee. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, prices Chattahoochee at 140% of its tangible book value.