WASHINGTON – The top Democrat on the House oversight committee is asking the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to provide more details about why it recently banned a high-ranking EPA official from the banking business.
Albert C. Kelly, who is now a senior adviser to Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt, was formerly the chairman of Tulsa, OK-based SpiritBank.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In