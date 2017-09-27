As the co-owner of Kademi, a gift shop in Mississippi that sells T-shirts, jewelry and home decor, Dawn Lea Chambers relies heavily on an American Express card. She uses the card, which is tied to her own personal credit report, to finance merchandise purchases.

“Your credit is basically your word,” said Chalmers, who opened the store in the small town of Philadelphia with her best friend more than 20 years ago. “It’s how you get things done. And it’s how we’ve been able to be in business this long.”