A mortgage scam in California where fraudsters provide fake employer information on loan applications is more widespread than originally suspected, Fannie Mae said in a new fraud alert.

Fannie warned lenders about the scam in May, when it was first identified in Southern California. The new alert expands the scope of the fraud to Northern California and also adds 10 alleged fake companies being used on the fraudulent loan applications.

It's unclear whether the geographic reach of the scheme has spread since the initial warning or if it was occurring statewide to begin with. However, the fake employers have been found in loan applications taken between 2015 and 2018.

"If one of these entities is disclosed as the borrower's place of employment, exercise due diligence in reviewing the entire loan file," Fannie Mae advises in the alert. "Lenders must exercise caution in these situations and take appropriate steps."

Other red flags associated with the fraud scheme include:

  • Brokered and other third-party originated loans
  • Employment and salaries listed that seems disconnected with borrowers' ages or experience
  • Short times listed for current jobs
  • Previous employment listed as "student"
  • Paystubs with generic formatting or that don't include withholdings for medical and retirement benefits
  • Letters for substantial gifts that can't be reverified

Fannie Mae's list of the alleged fake employers includes 45 companies with California addresses:

Company Address City
*Collins Software Engineering Redwood Highway San Rafael
*Modern RF Circuits Oakland Road San Jose
*Periodic Network Systems Scotts Valley Drive Scotts Valley
*Solo Welding and A/C Repair Co. W. Larch Road Tracy
*Wyntron Micro Systems G Street, Suite E Merced
*Metroniks Wire Technologies W. Olive Street, Suite 1 Madera
*Salam Imports Bay Area Old Glory Street Gilroy
*Lucero Pro Systems Hellyer Avenue San Jose
*Argo Physical Med Devices Leveroni Court Novato
*Advanced Pacific Cardiology Systems Lincoln Avenue Calistoga
A1 Data Programming E Dalewood Street West Covina
AMR Global Research Bradley Road Sun City
Axis Programming Science Drive Moorpark
BA Transport McDivitt Drive Bakersfield
Bella Donna Academy Topanga Canyon Boulevard Chatsworth
Bridge Worldwide Financial Agoura Road Calabasas
Buenaventura Construction Group Westinghouse Place Reseda
Calimex Distributors Laurel Canyon Boulevard Sun Valley
Camarillo Home Healthcare Sherman Way Reseda
Cayton Systems Ventura Boulevard Encino
Civa Home Solutions Ventura Boulevard Encino
Coast One Financial Group Ventura Boulevard Encino
Concord Concrete Parthenia St Northridge
Core Natural Beauty Products Constellation Road Valencia
Dataplus Communications Eton Avenue Chatsworth
Digital Media Consultants N. Santa Anita Avenue Arcadia
Direct Choice Financial N. Sepulveda Boulevard El Segundo
Elite Restaurant Management Colorado Boulevard Los Angeles
Emtron Software Developers Science Drive Moorpark
EZ Maintenance Owensmouth Avenue Granada Hills
Green Energy Development Sherman Way Reseda
Jana Collins Cosmetics Comanche Avenue Chatsworth
LA Best Restaurant Group Lurline Avenue Chatsworth
Master & Media Riverside Drive North Hollywood
Med Plus Medical Billing Services Green Valley Circle Culver City
OC Media Developers Main Street Irvine
Ocean Trade Imports and Exports W. Ocean Boulevard Long Beach
Ontic Global N. Brand Boulevard Glendale
Pacific Logistics International S. Eastern Avenue Commerce
Power Pack Consultants Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles
Prime Medical Group La Venta Road Westlake Village
Sentryx Media & Motion Pictures Eton Avenue Chatsworth
Shield Technologies W. Olive Avenue Burbank
Tech Direct Mason Avenue Chatsworth
USA Extended Auto Care Ventura Boulevard Encino
*Denotes Aug. 9 addition to fraud list

