FB Financial in Nashville, Tenn., has agreed to buy a pair of banks in Tennessee.

The $3.2 billion-asset FB Financial said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $282.2 million in cash, stock and subordinated debt for Clayton Bank and Trust in Knoxville and American City Bank in Tullahoma, which are owned by Clayton HC Inc. The banks have a combined $1.2 billion in assets. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.