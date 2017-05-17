WASHINGTON — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is set to release its quarterly barometer of the banking industry on May 24.
The first-quarter Quarterly Banking Profile will indicate whether banks will keep the momentum going to break earnings records, as they did last year. According to the FDIC's QBP from the fourth quarter, banks earned $171.3 billion in 2016 — their highest annual earnings ever.
