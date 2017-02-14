Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON -- Actors in the fintech industry announced Tuesday the creation of a policy research group led by Boston University professor Cornelius Hurley.

The Online Lending Policy Institute will help coordinate new research driven by the industry itself -- something which fintech companies feel has been lacking.

