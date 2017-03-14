First BanCorp in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has put another big problem behind it.
The $11.9 billion-asset company said in press release Monday that it sold its outstanding participation in a line of credit to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to an unnamed buyer, resulting in a loss of roughly $570,000.
