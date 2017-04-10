Print Email Reprints Share

Silicon Valley Bank has teamed up with First Data to provide mentorship and expertise to startups enrolled in Commerce.Innovated., the bank's accelerator program.

Launched in 2014, the accelerator is a four-month program aimed at helping startups in the commerce and payments industry bridge the gap between their incubation stage and Series A funding round.

