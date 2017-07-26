First Financial Bancorp in Cincinnati has agreed to buy MainSource Financial Group in Greensburg, Ind.
The $8.7 billion-asset First Financial said in a press release late Tuesday that it will pay $1 billion in stock for the $4.6 billion-asset MainSource. The deal, which is expected to close in early next year, priced MainSource at 272% of its tangible book value.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In