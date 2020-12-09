First Kansas Bank to buy Lorraine State Bank

First Kansas Bank in Hoisington has agreed to buy Lorraine State Bank in Kansas.

The $211 million-asset First Kansas said in a press release Wednesday that the deal is expected to close in the first quarter. The bank did not disclose the price it will pay for the $24.5 million-asset Lorraine State.

“First Kansas “is committed to a high level of personal service focused on the communities we serve,” Paul Snapp, the bank’s president and CEO, said in the release.

“We believe our new customers will enjoy the convenience of our central Kansas locations … and our six ATMs, along with our robust online services," Snapp added.

First Kansas is part of Ottawa Bancshares, which also owns Lyon County State Bank and Advantage Trust.