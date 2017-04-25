Growth outside of its residential mortgage business helped Flagstar Bank beat first-quarter earnings estimates, company executives said.
It reported net income of $27 million, or 46 cents per share, for the first quarter. This was above estimates of 39 cents per share. But compared with one year prior, net income was down from $39 million.
