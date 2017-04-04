Flagstar Bancorp in Troy, Mich., has agreed to buy certain assets of mortgage lender Opes Advisors in Cupertino, Calif.
The $14.1 billion-asset Flagstar said in a press release late Monday that it expects to complete the purchase in the next 30 days. Flagstar did not disclose the price it will pay.
