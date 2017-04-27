Banc of California in Santa Ana has hired the former CEO of Square 1 Financial as its next leader.
The $11.2 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that Doug Bowers would become its president and CEO on May 8. He will succeed Hugh Boyle, who had been interim CEO following the January resignation of Steven Sugarman.
