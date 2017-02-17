WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac is ramping up its use of credit risk transfers, completing $215 billion in single-family transfers last year, up to $600 billion since 2013.
Donald Layton, the government-sponsored enterprise’s CEO, has embraced the transfers, where investors bid on taking a first-loss position on mortgages guaranteed by Freddie that go into default. So far the deals have generated $25 billion in loss protection against mortgage defaults.
