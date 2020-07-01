German American to promote insider as its next president

German American Bancorp in Jasper, Ind., will shuffle some of its executives around next year as part of its succession plan.

The $4.3 billion-asset company said in a press release that Neil Dauby will become its president and chief operating officer on Jan. 1.

Dauby, the company’s chief commercial banking officer since 2016, will succeed Clay Ewing as president. Ewing, who is also German American’s chief banking officer, will become the company’s vice chairman.

Ewing will also serve as a senior adviser until he retires in the second quarter of 2021.

Dauby, who joined German American in 2001, has held several leadership roles with the company. Before joining German American, he spent 16 years as an accountant with various regional accounting firms in Kentucky.

In his new roles, Dauby will have oversight of all company operations, reporting directly to Chairman and CEO Mark Schroeder.

“As an organization, we have been preparing and planning for the transition of executive management for many years,” Schroeder said.

“We are now able to effect this transition with the total confidence of knowing we have the necessary level of capable and experienced internal talent ... to assure a seamless transition to the next generation of leadership throughout our organization,” Schroeder added.