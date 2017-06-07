Glacier Bancorp in Kalispell, Mont., has agreed to buy Columbine Capital in Buena Vista, Colo.

The $9.6 billion-asset Glacier said in a press release Tuesday that it would pay $73.9 million in cash and stock for the parent of the $469 million-asset Collegiate Peaks Bank. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, prices Columbine at 192% of its tangible book value.