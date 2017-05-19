WASHINGTON — Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan has dropped out of the running for deputy Treasury secretary. Donovan was nominated in March to become Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's right-hand man.
But he withdrew his name as nominee this week over family concerns, he said in a press release. The news was first reported by Politico.
