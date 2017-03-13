The feud between Green Dot Corp. and the company’s largest shareholder has ended.
Jeffrey Osher, who led a bare-knuckle fight last year to oust Green Dot’s CEO and chairman, will serve as an adviser to the prepaid card company’s board, the Pasadena, Calif.-based company said Monday.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In