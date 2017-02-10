Print Email Reprints Share

Former American International Group Chairman Hank Greenberg admitted to participating and approving two fraudulent reinsurance deals as part of a settlement over a decade-old fraud lawsuit, said New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The settlement, announced Friday, resolves a bitter court fight in which Greenberg and his lawyer David Boies squared off against three successive state attorneys general over 11 years.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial