Guaranty Bancorp in Denver has agreed to buy Castle Rock Bank Holding Co. in Colorado.

The $3.4 billion-asset Guaranty said in a press release late Wednesday that it will pay $23 million in stock for the $148 million-asset Castle Rock. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, prices Castle Rock at 145% of its tangible book value.

