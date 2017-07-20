Guaranty Bancorp in Denver has agreed to buy Castle Rock Bank Holding Co. in Colorado.
The $3.4 billion-asset Guaranty said in a press release late Wednesday that it will pay $23 million in stock for the $148 million-asset Castle Rock. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, prices Castle Rock at 145% of its tangible book value.
