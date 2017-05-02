Guaranty Bancshares in Mount Pleasant, Texas, is planning an initial public offering that could raise $64.4 million.
The $1.8 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it aims to sell at least 2 million shares of stock at $26 to $28 a share. It could sell an additional 300,000 shares if there is enough demand.
