Heartland Financial USA in Dubuque, Iowa, has lined up the successor for longtime CEO Lynn Fuller.

The $10.1 billion-asset company said in a press release on Friday that Bruce Lee, who has been its president since 2015, will become its CEO on June 1.

Fuller, who has been Heartland's CEO since 1999, will remain chairman, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, investor relations and enterprise risk and audit.

The company “carefully planned” its succession, Fuller said in the release.

"Bruce Lee is an extraordinarily talented banker,” Fuller added. “Bruce has a proven track record of success and his experience in leading banks both large and small," which "makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Heartland Group of bank charters and carry on Heartland's long legacy of performance."

Before he joined Heartland, Lee worked at Fifth Third Bancorp for 12 years. He was director of the Cincinnati company's special-assets group during the financial crisis.

