Home Bancorp in Lafayette, La., has agreed to buy St. Martin Bancshares in St. Martinville, La.
The $1.6 billion-asset Home said in a press release late Wednesday that it will exchange its stock for shares in the $597 million-asset St. Martin. In addition, St. Martin will pay its shareholders a special distribution of $94 a share before the deal closes.
