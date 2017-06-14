Horizon Bancorp in Michigan City, Ind., has agreed to buy Wolverine Bancorp in Midland, Mich.
The $3.2 billion-asset Horizon said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $91.8 million in cash and stock for the $379.3 million-asset Wolverine. The deal, which is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter, prices Wolverine at 147% of its tangible book value.
