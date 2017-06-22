WASHINGTON — House Democrats are notching up pressure on Deutsche Bank’s outside legal counsel, asking again for details of internal investigations into charges that the bank allegedly laundered more than $10 billion out of Russia.

Rep. Maxine Waters of California, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, and other members of the panel initially sent a request for more information on May 23 but were rebuffed by lawyers from the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. The firm said federal law prevented them from disclosing customer information.