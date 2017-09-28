WASHINGTON — The House passed a bill Thursday that is meant to make it easier for homeowners to obtain private flood insurance policies not provided directly through the National Flood Insurance Program.

The bill, which passed 264-155 with both Republican and Democratic votes, aims to remove barriers that supporters of the legislation say make it harder for private insurance carriers to cover losses in flood-prone areas. It was introduced by Reps. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., and Kathy Castor, D-Fla.