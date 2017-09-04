FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Even before he opened his mouth to answer the question, Brent Cockerham’s bleary eyes revealed just how little sleep he got during Hurricane Harvey.
He was awake all night on Saturday, Aug. 26, as well the following night. Two hours of sleep on Monday. Zero again on Tuesday. “It becomes a blur after that,” he said.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In