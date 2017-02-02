Persistence still pays in today’s banking M&A world.
First Interstate BancSystem in Billings, Mont., missed out on two opportunities to snag Cascade Bancorp before agreeing to buy the Bend, Ore., company in November. Executives of the $9.1 billion-asset First Interstate repeatedly checked in with Cascade last year, helping them eventually land the $589 million deal, according to a regulatory filing tied to the planned merger.
