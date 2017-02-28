Iberiabank in Lafayette, La., has agreed to buy Sabadell United Bank in Miami for $1 billion.

The $21.7 billion-asset Iberiabank will pay $803 million in cash, along with 2.6 million shares of its common stock valued at $222 million, for the $5.8 billion-asset Sabadell United. Iberiabank said in a press release that it expects to finance part of the cash portion of the deal through a roughly $500 million secondary offering.