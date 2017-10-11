WASHINGTON — The Independent Community Bankers of America is formally opposing a bank charter application by payments processor Square, accusing it of trying to “avoid” certain “legal prohibitions and restrictions.”
In a letter to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Tuesday, Chris Cole, the group's executive vice-president and senior regulatory counsel, argued that Square should not be allowed to obtain a Utah-chartered industrial loan company and reiterated the call for a two-year moratorium on all ILCs.
