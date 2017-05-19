WASHINGTON – The delinquency rate of Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgages fell in the first quarter, dropping to historic lows and fueling more calls for a reduction in the agency's annual premium.
The Trump administration squashed last minute plans by the Obama administration to cut the annual premium by 25 basis-points, saying it wanted to study the issue first.
