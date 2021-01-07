Incoming Dem chair says banking panel will put 'workers' over Wall Street

WASHINGTON — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, pledged to focus on "workers" and "their families" when he becomes chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, on the same day he called for President Trump's removal.

Brown released a statement Thursday congratulating Sens.-elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, whose victories in Tuesday's Georgia runoffs cemented a Democratic Senate majority.

"For too long, the Senate Banking and Housing Committee has only delivered for Wall Street — under new Democratic leadership, we’re going to get to work for everyone else, and put workers, and their families, and what matters to their lives at the center of everything we do,” Brown said.

On Twitter, Brown also called for Trump's ouster, blaming the president for inciting the violent protests Wednesday that breached the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress's certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

“Domestic terrorists attacked our seat of government, at the behest of the President of the United States,” Brown said in his Twitter post. “The cabinet and the vice president should immediately invoke the 25thAmendment to remove him from office, to prevent him from doing more damage between now and Inauguration Day.”

Industry observers and analysts have predicted that Democratic Senate control likely means the Banking Committee will more on protecting consumers, combating climate-related risks to the financial system and expanding access to the financial system.

“We have a lot of work to do to recover from this pandemic, address systemic racism, fight climate change, and create an economy that works for everyone, no matter who they are, where they live, or what kind of work they do,” Brown said.