Bank of the West is looking east. The $86.9 billion-asset subsidiary of BNP Paribas recently set up commercial loan offices in Cleveland and Dallas as part of a broader strategy to win middle-market business nationwide.

The San Francisco bank faces some name recognition challenges in a field that’s already well banked by large regionals such as KeyCorp and PNC Financial Services Group. But at the same time, the bank is hoping its international network can help it win new middle-market clients, particularly in Rust Belt markets that stand to benefit from an increasing focus on manufacturing.