WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court ruling has opened the door for litigants to challenge a 2012 decision by the U.S. government to sweep all of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's profits into the coffers of the Treasury Department.
This week’s ruling will allow the mutual fund manager Fairholme Funds and shareholders represented by Investors Unite to review 48 previously secret government documents related to the profit sweep decision.
