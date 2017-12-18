Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank, has named Gabriel Hamani the chief executive of BHI USA, its U.S. banking operation.

He will succeed Yair Talmor, who has been named chairman of BHI USA Advisory Group. Talmor will retain his current roles as chairman and CEO of BHI USA Holdings and chairman of the credit committee.

Hamani’s “distinguished career with the bank spans more than two decades, and he is deeply familiar with the growth engines that are powering our successful expansion program in North America,” Arik Pinto, president and CEO of Bank Hapoalim, said in a news release Monday. “We thank outgoing CEO Yair Talmor for his highly effective leadership and are happy that he will continue to play an integral role in implementing the bank’s growth strategy.”

BHI USA, a unit of Israel's Bank Hapoalim, is based in New York and focuses mainly on corporate and commercial clients throughout the U.S. Adobe Stock

Hamani joined Bank Hapoalim in 1991 and held a variety of managerial positions in Israel in various retail, commercial and corporate banking functions. He relocated to the United States in 2006, and in 2008 he joined the executive management team responsible for the bank’s overall U.S. activities. In 2014, Hamani was named manager of the bank’s U.S. branches.

BHI focuses mainly on corporate and commercial clients throughout the U.S. In addition to its New York headquarters, the bank operates four offices in the U.S.: Woodcliff Lake, N.J.; Aventura, Fla.; and two locations in California, downtown Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.