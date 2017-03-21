JPMorgan Chase on Tuesday named Andrew Kresse, a 10-year veteran of the company, as CEO of business banking.
In his new role, Kresse will oversee a range of deposit, credit and cash management services for companies with up to roughly $20 million in annual revenue. He will report to Gordon Smith, the CEO of consumer and community banking at the New York company.
