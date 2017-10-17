A Texas community banker is the new chairman of the American Bankers Association.
Kenneth L. Burgess Jr., the chairman of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, has been elected to a one-year term, the association announced Tuesday. He succeeds Dorothy Savarese, the chairman, president and chief executive of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank in Massachusetts.
