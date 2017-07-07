WASHINGTON — Almost six months after the newly inaugurated Trump administration tabled a Federal Housing Administration premium cut, industry backers have maintained hope it will be revived, especially as the FHA portfolio continues to recover. But a key obstacle remains: There's no one to run the mortgage insurance agency.

The latest data shows the FHA insurance fund continues to strengthen, with serious delinquencies down 50% since 2012. Ben Carson, secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, had promised a full review of the Obama administration's proposed 25-basis-point price cut, setting the stage possibly for the policy to be resumed.