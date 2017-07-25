Strong gains in both interest and noninterest income, combined with an improved efficiency ratio, boosted second-quarter profits at UMB Financial in Kansas City, Mo.

The $20.4 billion-asset company said after the markets closed Tuesday that it earned $42.8 million in the quarter that ended June 30, up 14% from the same period last year. Earnings per share increased 10 cents, to 86 cents, but fell 6 cents of shy of consensus analysts’ estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems.