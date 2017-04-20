WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin criticized provisions in the Dodd-Frank Act allowing regulators to unwind failing financial institutions and barring banks from proprietary trading, saying fixes to those measures would be included in regulatory recommendations to the president due this summer.

Speaking during a conference by the Institute of International Finance Thursday, Mnuchin said the Treasury is working on compiling recommendations from regulators and the regulated community — including large and small banks, nonbank financial companies and others — to generate a unified set of policies to present to the president as part of an executive order issued in February.